Season 2 Of TOKYO GHOUL:RE Anime Will Launch In October

Tokyo Ghoul:re fans have noticed how much work has gone into the manga and anime lately, everything has paid off with a Season 2 announcement and manga closure.

This year's 28th issue of Shueisha's Young Jump magazine revealed that the television anime adaptation of Tokyo Ghoul:re manga will get a second season in October.

The magazine's previous issue hinted last week that the next issue will feature a "big announcement" for the manga.





The anime premiered on April 3, and the first season has 12 episodes. Funimation is streaming the series with English subtitles. The company also released the anime's first eight episodes with an English dub before moving to a two-week delay on the ninth episode.





Odahiro Watanabe replaces Shuhei Morita as director for the anime at Pierrot. Chūji Mikasano will provide series composition and write the scripts. Atsuko Nakajima replaces Kazuhiro Miwa as character designer. The three-member band Cö shu Nie are performing the opening theme song "asphyxia" for the series. Rock band Ziyoou-vachi are performing the ending theme song "Half."

Here is the Tokyo Ghoul:re sequel manga series first volume description:

Haise Sasaki has been tasked with teaching Qs Squad how to be outstanding investigators, but his assignment is complicated by the troublesome personalities of his students and his own uncertain grasp of his Ghoul powers. Can he pull them together as a team, or will Qs Squad first assignment be their last?



The manga entered its final arc in February. Shueisha published the manga's 15th compiled volume on March 19 and will publish the 16th volume on July 19.