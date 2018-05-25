Seven Deadly Sins Video Game Is on the Horizon for Mobile Devices

A video game RPG based on the popular anime and manga, Seven Deadly Sins, is in the works for iOS and Android devices. The game is scheduled for release in Japan, but no word yet for a Western release.

If you’re a fan of video games and The Seven Deadly Sins, then you’ll be happy to know that there’s an RPG in the works that is based around the story of the popular anime. We should point out that this is a mobile experience, which is a bit disappointing.

From what we have gathered, the game is called Grand Cross of Light and Darkness, and it’ll be released on both iOS and Android, but unfortunately, only in Japan. For now, there’s no word on whether or not the game will make it to the West, but we can hope.

However, since the last game, Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia for the PlayStation 4, made its way to the West at a later date, there’s always the chance for the same thing to happen with Grand Cross of Light and Darkness.

Still, that PlayStation 4 game didn’t perform well in terms of sales, so maybe here in the West, there are not enough fans of the wonderful anime series.

What’s the story about?

Not much is known about the story aspect just yet, but we can say for certain that this game will be based on the anime and the manga. Furthermore, if the trailer is anything to go by, it seems Grand Cross of Light and Darkness is preparing itself to deliver a lot of fun times.

We’ll definitely review the game should it ever find its way outside of Asia and into the Wild West.

Description of the anime:

“In a world similar to the European Middle Ages, the feared yet revered Holy Knights of Britannia use immensely powerful magic to protect the region of Britannia and its kingdoms. However, a small subset of the Knights supposedly betrayed their homeland and turned their blades against their comrades in an attempt to overthrow the ruler of Liones. They were defeated by the Holy Knights, but rumors continued to persist that these legendary knights, called the ‘Seven Deadly Sins,’ were still alive. Ten years later, the Holy Knights themselves staged a coup d’état, and thus became the new, tyrannical rulers of the Kingdom of Liones.