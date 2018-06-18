Shonen Jump's 50th Anniversary Art Exhibit Features New Gon And Killua Art From HUNTER X HUNTER's Creator

While it was confirmed that series creator Yoshihiro Togashi would share new art at the exhibit, fans did not expect to see a new sketch featuring Gon (dressed as Hisoka) and Killua (dressed as Chrollo).





Starting July 17 in Japan and running until September 30, Shueisha is holding the third phase of their major exhibit which will celebrate series which made their mark or had a substantial run in the 2000s such as Hunter x Hunter, Bleach, Naruto, Haikyu!!, Gintama, Eyeshield 21, The Prince of Tennis, Assassination Classroom, Hikaru no Go, D. Gray Man, Death Note and more.



This is the third part of a major exhibit two-part exhibit at Roppongi Hills Complex's Tokyo Mori Arts Center Gallery. The first part was titled "Sōkan 50 Shūnen Kinen Shukan Shonen Jump-ten Vol. 1 Sōkan~1980 Nendai, Densetsu no Hajimari, which sort of translates to 50th Anniversary of Weekly Shonen Jump's First Issue Exhibition Vol. 1: First Issue-1980s, Beginning of the Legend. This exhibit covered the magazine's history from its first issue to popular series of the 1980s like Dr. Slump, Hokuto no Ken, and Mazinger Z.



The second part began in March and is titled "Sokan 50 Shunen Kinen Shukan Shonen Jump-ten Vol. 2 1990 Nendai, Hakko Busu 653-Man-bu no Shogeki" which roughly translates to "50th Anniversary of Weekly Shonen Jump's First Issue Exhibition Vol. 2: 1990s, Impact of 6.53 Million Copies in Print." The exhibit will run until June 19 and celebrates such properties of the 90s like Yu-Gi-Oh!, Dragon Ball, Yu Yu Hakusho, and Slam Dunk.