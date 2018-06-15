SPOILER Surprises Everyone With A Huge Sharingan In BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations hit a major turning point of the Chunin exams and fans loved how much the anime series has changed the way the story once seen in Boruto: Naruto the Movie is playing out.

There were many surprises and revelations among the fantastic battles seen in the latest episode, but one of the biggest surprises was the Rinne Sharingan user in Urashiki Otsutsuki.



When trapped within Chojuro's water jutsu, Urashiki reveals that he has his own Rinne Sharingan and uses it to break out. Fans know exactly how powerful this power can be in the wrong hands after Kaguya and Madara Uchiha's attack during the war, and it seems to be just as powerful.



Not only does Urashiki easily break out of the jutsu he's trapped in, he also has the warping power Kaguya once had. And after seeing the abiltities of the other Otsutuki clan members, the fact that Urashiki can do something like this is definitely something to keep an eye on. It might mean the other clan members may carry this power as well.



