SPOILERS Escanor's True Power And Huge Pride Was Overwhelming - Escanor vs Estarossa - SEVEN DEADLY SINS Ep 22

Seven Deadly Sins' season 2 has been building up to the big confrontations of the season. Episode 22 just gave us an epic match between our sin of pride Escanor and Estarossa.

Seven Deadly Sins is on the epitome of greatness. After the amazing build up in the previous episode, we finally got to witness the great fight between Pride’s Sin Escanor and Estarossa of the Ten Commandments. Here is the fight if you want to see my boy Escanor go all out. Again, SPOILERS.

A brief summary of the previous episode. We saw Zarataras and Elizabeth going through Meliodas’ old memories. Meanwhile, Ban and the others were cornered by Estarossa. Estarossa is one of the Ten Commandments. He is bestowed with the commandment of Charity. The power of his commandment is quite unreal as it nullifies the power of any person who holds the feelings of hatred. So, it gives him the edge over most of his opponents, as there’s hardly any person who doesn’t’ have any feelings, except me, I'm dead inside.

The whole army trembles before Estarossa’s power. They are unable to wield any weapon or even move. However, amidst all this chaos, Escanor emerges and walks towards Estarossa unfazed by his commandment. Estarossa questions how Escanor is able to move, Escanor simply replies that he doesn’t loathe any person because all of them are weaker than him.

In the episode, Estarossa launches an attack on Escanor. It looks that the tide of battle is in Estarossa’s hands. However, with just a single hit, Escanor brings him down on his knees. This surprises everyone, including the Commandments (NANI?!).

Escanor looks set to finish Estarossa, however, the Commandment is no pushover. He uses Meliodas’ famous technique, which is the Full Counter. Escanor realizes that he must use his “full” strength. This is where I just went blank, stopped blinking and couldn't take my eyes off the screen. Eventually, Escanor’s power was too much even for Estarossa, completely overwhelmed him. Escanor blows away Estarossa with his final attack, a super powerful Cruel Sun.

Personally, I freaking loved the fight. I am not a manga reader, I like to stick to animation and follow it there, however, I did compare it with its counterpart. I went and checked out how the fight played in the manga and it's not that different. It's a recreation almost on a panel by panel level, sure it has some pacing issues, the fight does feel like it went by fast but that doesn't take away its epicness. Watching my boy Escanor go berserk and exert himself like that was beautiful and riveting. His chill demeanor just makes everything he does and says so imposing. Here is the manga version if you want to compare it. Again, SPOILERS.



