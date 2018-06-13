SSSS.GRIDMAN Anime Will Have Its World Premiere In Anime Expo

Anime Expo features many events and activities during the convention for attendees to take part in, including the world premiere of SSSS.Gridman, Studio TRIGGER’s upcoming animation series!

Los Angeles convention Anime Expo announced that it will host the world premiere of Trigger and Tsuburaya Productions' SSSS.Gridman anime series on Friday, July 6. There will be a Q&A session with c haracter designer Masaru Sakamoto, animation producer Masato Takeuchi, Trigger's Shigeto Koyama and Hiromi Wakabayashi.





Akira Amemiya is directing this collaboration between the anime Studio Trigger and Tsuburaya Productions — the creator of the Ultraman franchise and the original 1993-1994 live-action tokusatsu (special-effects) series Denkō Chōjin Gridman. In addition, Keiichi Hasegawa is writing the scripts, and Tsuburaya Productions' Masayuki Gotou (Baton, recent Ultraman franchise installments) is designing the Gridman. Masaru Sakamoto is the character designer. Pony Canyon is producing the music.

The anime will have an original story not directly related to the earlier live-action series.