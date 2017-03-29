STEINS;GATE THE MOVIE - LOAD REGION OF DEJA VU Is Now Available At Retail And Online Stores
What happens when a scientist's lover and assistant travel through various timelines to keep him from dissapearing forever? Check out the preview trailer for the launch of Steins;Gate The Movie on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD!
FUNimation announced that Steins; Gate The Movie - Load Region of Deja Vu is now available. Hit the jump, check out the trailer and let us know what you think!
Own the fantastic anime film by going through FUNimation's site!Let us know what you think below in the comment section! Don't have a AnimeMojo account? Sign up for free here!
About Steins;Gate The Movie:
Experience the enthralling conclusion to the mind-bending hit series, Steins;Gate, as the original creators intended. A year has passed since Okabe reached the Steins Gate world-line where Mayuri is alive, Kurisu hasn't been killed, and time only moves forward. Visiting Japan, Kurisu stops by the Future Gadget Lab where everyone is up to their usual shenanigans. But something's not quite right-memories of other timelines continue to haunt Okabe... or are they visions Out of nowhere, a message is left for Kurisu: cell phone, microwave, SERN. Strong emotions blur the world-lines and trigger deja vu. Before she knows it, Okabe disappears. Unable to let go of the one who never existed, Kurisu makes a daring return to the past. Hoping to save the mad scientist who tried countless times to save her, she must make a decision-risk everything, or live in a world without Okabe.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]