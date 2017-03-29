Related Headlines

New Report Says GET OUT Director Jordan Peele Is Frontrunner For WB's AKIRA Comedian Jordan Peele was previously best known for Key & Peele but his breakout directorial debut Get Out is propelling him to the top of studio wishlist and WB is making a strong push for Peele to helm Akira.

STEINS;GATE THE MOVIE - LOAD REGION OF DEJA VU Is Now Available At Retail And Online Stores FUNimation announced that Steins; Gate The Movie - Load Region of Deja Vu is now available. Hit the jump, check out the trailer and let us know what you think!