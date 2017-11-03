Studio Madhouse Reveals That OVERLORD Season 2 Is In The Works
The second Overlod compilation film debuted in Japanese theaters on Saturday and the film's closing credits reportedly contained the announcement that a second season of the TV anime is on the way, along with a short teaser of new footage.
Kugane Maruyama, creator of the original light novel series, provided new character designs for the compilation film, which expanded upon the story depicted in the 13-episode TV anime from Studio Madhouse, which debuted during the Summer 2015 anime season.
Funimation released an English-dubbed blu-ray/DVD set of the TV anime last November.
The news continues the trend of Madhouse's sudden change in attitude regarding sequels as Overlord joins One-Punch Man and No Game No Life (sequel movie) as projects receiving additional seasons.
The final hour of the popular virtual reality game Yggdrasil has come. However, Momonga, a powerful wizard and master of the dark guild Ainz Ooal Gown, decides to spend his last few moments in the game as the servers begin to shut down. To his surprise, despite the clock having struck midnight, Momonga is still fully conscious as his character and, moreover, the non-player characters appear to have developed personalities of their own!
Confronted with this abnormal situation, Momonga commands his loyal servants to help him investigate and take control of this new world, with the hopes of figuring out what has caused this development and if there may be others in the same predicament.
