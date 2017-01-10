"Sword Art Online: Alicization" Releases 1st Official Teaser for TV Series
The newest teaser for Sword Art Online: Alicization was released at the Sword Art Online panel at the “Dengeki Bunko Fall Festival 2017” in Tokyo. The 44 second teaser shows the reveal of the new virtual world known as Underworld and the company Rath that was shown in the post credits of Ordinal Scale, but instead of saying “SAO will return” it quickly corrects itself with “SAO is back”.
The First Teaser for "Sword Art Online: Alicization" Reveals Cast Info and Hidden Code Words About the 4th Arc of the TV Anime Series.
The trailer revels a quick flash of words of “Fluct Light Accelerator”, “Rath”, “Soul Translator” “Underworld”, “Artificial Labile Intelligent Cyberneted Existence”, “A.L.I.C.E”, and “Project Alicization is now underway”. The last message we are given is “Come on, stand up Kirito – my best friend”. They also confirm that the original voice actors for Kirito (Yoshitsugu Matsuoka) and Asuna (Haruka Tomatsu) will be returning, along with voice actors for new characters Alice (Ai Kayano) and Eugeo (Nobunaga Shimazaki).
For those that don’t know, Alicization is the most recent arc of the main series. It follows Kirito adventure in the new virtual world called Underworld with him testing out the newest VR (or FullDive) machine called the Soul Translator. It’s been requested by fans that this arc would get an anime adaption and looks like their prayers have been answered.
There is no release date set or hinted at yet.
