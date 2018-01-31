SWORD ART ONLINE ALTERNATIVE GUN GALE ONLINE Has Revealed New Visual And Studio
Earlier today, the official website for the anime adaptation of Keiichi Sigsawa's Sword Art Online: Alternative Gun Gale Online novel series revealed a new visual and the broadcast stations for the series. It has also been revealed that Studio 3Hz (Flip Flappers, Princess Principal) is animating the series. The anime will air on Tokyo MX, BS11, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, MBS, and TV Aichi when it premieres in April.
Check out the new visual poster down below!
Tomori Kusunoki will play Llenn, and Yōko Hikasa will star in the series as Pitohui. Kazuyuki Okitsu will play M, and Chinatsu Akasaki will play Fukaziroh. Llenn will also be a playable character in the upcoming Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet video game. Here is a look at one of the earlier poster visuals for the series that has been released.
The story of Alternative Gun Gale Online follows Karen Kohiruimaki, a 183-centimeter-tall (6-foot-tall) college student who's insecure her height, and is bad at dealing with people in the real world. She enters the world of Gun Gale Online with her avatar, Llenn, who is less than 150 centimeters (5 feet) tall and wears all pink. She meets a beautiful, brown-skinned female player who goes by Pitohui. They hit it off, but one day Pitohui pressures her to participate in "Squad Jam," a team Battle Royale variation of the Bullet of Bullets tournament.
