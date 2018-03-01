Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

SWORD ART ONLINE ALTERNATIVE: GUN GALE ONLINE Reveals April Premiere Date

SWORD ART ONLINE ALTERNATIVE: GUN GALE ONLINE Reveals April Premiere Date

Did you know that there was a Sword Art Online spinoff that doesn't feature Kirito, Asuna or the rest of the gang? Well, it's going to receive its very own anime adaptation.

MarkJulian | 1/3/2018
Filed Under: "Shonen"
One year before the main Sword Art Online anime franchise resumes, an anime adaptation set in Gun Gale Online will premiere during the Spring 2018 anime season from A-1 Pictures.  Whereas the main light novel series was written by  Reki Kawahara and illustrated by abec, the Sword Art Online Alternative spinoff was written by none other than Kino's Journey creator, Keiichi Sigsawa.  

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online follows Karen Kohiruimaki, an exceptionally tall female college student who finds peace by playing Gun Gale Online while using an exceptionally short avatar.  A happenstance meeting with another female player sees  Karen plunged into a battle royale tournament very similar to the Bullet of Bullets tournament that Kirito participated in during the main Gun Gale arc.  

Keiichi Sigsawa launched the spinoff light novel series in 2014 and a manga adaptation from Tadadi Tamori is ongoing.
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Related Headlines
Loading...
Latest Headlines
Loading...