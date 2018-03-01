SWORD ART ONLINE ALTERNATIVE: GUN GALE ONLINE Reveals April Premiere Date
One year before the main Sword Art Online anime franchise resumes, an anime adaptation set in Gun Gale Online will premiere during the Spring 2018 anime season from A-1 Pictures. Whereas the main light novel series was written by Reki Kawahara and illustrated by abec, the Sword Art Online Alternative spinoff was written by none other than Kino's Journey creator, Keiichi Sigsawa.
Did you know that there was a Sword Art Online spinoff that doesn't feature Kirito, Asuna or the rest of the gang? Well, it's going to receive its very own anime adaptation.
Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online follows Karen Kohiruimaki, an exceptionally tall female college student who finds peace by playing Gun Gale Online while using an exceptionally short avatar. A happenstance meeting with another female player sees Karen plunged into a battle royale tournament very similar to the Bullet of Bullets tournament that Kirito participated in during the main Gun Gale arc.
Keiichi Sigsawa launched the spinoff light novel series in 2014 and a manga adaptation from Tadadi Tamori is ongoing.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]