SWORD ART ONLINE ALTERNATIVE GUN GALE ONLINE Reveals It's TV Ad At Long Last
Earlier today the official website for the television anime of Keiichi Sigsawa's Sword Art Online: Alternative Gun Gale Online novel series started streaming the television commercial for the series. Check out the new promo video down below!
The official website for the television anime of Keiichi Sigsawa's Sword Art Online: Alternative Gun Gale Online novel series started streaming the television commercial for the series.
The main staff members for the series were also announced, Masayuki Sakoi (Celestial Method, Princess Resurrection, Strawberry Panic!) is directing the anime at Studio 3Hz (Flip Flappers, Princess Principal). Yousuke Furoda (My Hero Academia, Gundam Build Fighters, Mobile Suit Gundam 00) is in charge of series composition and the script. Yoshio Kosakai (Chaos;HEAd, Needless) is chief animation director, and he is also designing the characters based on Kouhaku Kuroboshi's original designs.
The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX, BS11, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, MBS, and TV Aichi in April.
What are your thoughts on the new promo video? Are you excited for this spin off? Let us know what your thoughts are in the comments down below and as always, stay tuned for more news!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]