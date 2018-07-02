Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

SWORD ART ONLINE ALTERNATIVE GUN GALE ONLINE Reveals It's TV Ad At Long Last

SWORD ART ONLINE ALTERNATIVE GUN GALE ONLINE Reveals It's TV Ad At Long Last

The official website for the television anime of Keiichi Sigsawa's Sword Art Online: Alternative Gun Gale Online novel series started streaming the television commercial for the series.

Albedo | 2/7/2018
Filed Under: "Shonen"
Earlier today the official website for the television anime of Keiichi Sigsawa's Sword Art Online: Alternative Gun Gale Online novel series started streaming the television commercial for the series. Check out the new promo video down below!



The main staff members for the series were also announced, Masayuki Sakoi (Celestial Method, Princess Resurrection, Strawberry Panic!) is directing the anime at Studio 3Hz (Flip Flappers, Princess Principal). Yousuke Furoda (My Hero Academia, Gundam Build Fighters, Mobile Suit Gundam 00) is in charge of series composition and the script. Yoshio Kosakai (Chaos;HEAd, Needless) is chief animation director, and he is also designing the characters based on Kouhaku Kuroboshi's original designs.

Poster


The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX, BS11, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, MBS, and TV Aichi in April.

What are your thoughts on the new promo video? Are you excited for this spin off? Let us know what your thoughts are in the comments down below and as always, stay tuned for more news!
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Related Headlines
Loading...
Latest Headlines
Loading...