SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Brings Back Yuuki And Strea To The Action

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet will feature an engrossing, original story supervised by Sword Art Online creator Reki Kawahara, that takes players into the world of “Gun Gale Online,” from the popular second season of the Sword Art Online series. Players will be able to dive right into the immersive landscape developed by Dimps, and enjoy robust environments and textures powered by Unreal Engine 4. Using agile double jumps, air dashes, wall-to-wall repelling, and quick weapon swapping, players will engage in brisk platforming and shooting gameplay as they embark on epic adventures. Rounding out the package, full multiplayer cooperative and competitive modes will let two to eight players collaborate and compete against one another online.

Last week it had been revealed that the Alternative Gun Gale Online characters Llen and Pitohui will be getting in on the action in the upcominggame via DLC. Now the latest Dengeki PlayStation magazine has brought us info on a pair of returning characters, Yuuki and the game series original Strea, who first appeared in Infinity Moment.Dengeki has also brought more info on the characters Llen and Pitohui, who will joinas part of a post-release update, as well as new screens and gameplay details. Among the features explored in the issue are four-person party play, player-versus-player strategies, and Ultimate Fiber Gun wire action.Here is the newest official trailer offor your viewing pleasure! What were your thoughts on the article? Are you excited for Yuuki and Strea to return? Are you excited for the all the features the game will have? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section down below!