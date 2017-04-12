SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Deluxe Edition Has An Asuna Hug Pillow
Sword Art Online returns to Gun Gale Online in the new game third-person-shooter Fatal Bullet, heading to PS4, Xbox One and PC, with the many package options offered for fans in Japan, there's one very special deluxe version celebrating the 25th anniversary of light novel label Dengeki. It will include the PS4 version of the game, DLC codes for ALO costume Kirito and Asuna, plus a golden gun (the normal limited edition bonuses), SAO costume Asuna and silver gun (first print bonuses), Dengeki bonus pack, ABEC B2 tapesty, and the ultimate piece for any fan, an A-1 Pictures produced Asuna hug pillow.
Among the package options offered in Japan, there's one deluxe version celebrating the 25th anniversary of light novel label Dengeki with lots of goodies including an Asuna body pillow!
During a promoting video for the December 7th promo webcast, the hug pillow was previewed and shown to fans, here is a quick look at it down below!
What are your thoughts on the pillow? Are you a body pillow fan? Are you a Sword Art Online fan? Are you going to be buying the game when it comes out? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments below!
If you're looking for some straight-up gameplay from Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet, or just can't wait for it to be released so you have to watch as much as you can, you have come to the right place! Dengeki Online shows off a group of players taking down some large boss monsters in their latest video down below!
For those of you who have not seen the official trailer, or just want to watch it again, here it is down below for your viewing pleasure!
Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet will feature an engrossing, original story supervised by Sword Art Online creator Reki Kawahara, that takes players into the world of “Gun Gale Online,” from the popular second season of the Sword Art Online series. Players will be able to dive right into the immersive landscape developed by Dimps, and enjoy robust environments and textures powered by Unreal Engine 4. Using agile double jumps, air dashes, wall-to-wall repelling, and quick weapon swapping, players will engage in brisk platforming and shooting gameplay as they embark on epic adventures. Rounding out the package, full multiplayer cooperative and competitive modes will let two to eight players collaborate and compete against one another online.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]