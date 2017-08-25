SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Gameplay Demo At Gamescom

Get a view at the gameplay of Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet, with commentary from a developer! Hit the jump to watch the video now!

In this video we get to see more of the exciting gameplay of Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet! With commentary from the developer we watch the gameplay of Sinon who uses her guns to defeat the enemies. We also learn a lot about the functions of the game and see some of the characters special abilites!



What do you think of the gameplay? Are you going to be buying and playing this game? What style of fighting and character would you choose? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below!







About Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet



Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet will feature an engrossing, original story supervised by Sword Art Online creator Reki Kawahara, that takes players into the world of “Gun Gale Online,” from the popular second season of the Sword Art Online series. Players will be able to dive right into the immersive landscape developed by Dimps, and enjoy robust environments and textures powered by Unreal Engine 4. Using agile double jumps, air dashes, wall-to-wall repelling, and quick weapon swapping, players will engage in brisk platforming and shooting gameplay as they embark on epic adventures. Rounding out the package, full multiplayer cooperative and competitive modes will let two to eight players collaborate and compete against one another online.

