SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Game's Opening Video Previews 'Thrill, Risk, Heartless' LiSA Theme sing

The official website for the Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet began streaming the game's opening video today, the video previews the theme song "Thrill, Risk, Heartless" performed by LiSA.

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet will be coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC in the west on February 23rd. While Japan gets a head start on February 8th. The official website for the Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet began streaming the game's opening video today, just a few days after releasing the official TV commercial. The video previews the theme song "Thrill, Risk, Heartless" performed by LiSA, you can watch it right now down below!







Players' choices and interaction will determine the course of the story. Players will create skills and abilities and utilize new weapons. Characters from the previous Sword Art Online novels, anime, and games will appear in the game, including Yuuki and Strea. The characters Llenn and Pitohui from the Sword Art Online: Alternative Gun Gale Online light novel series will also appear in the game.



Unlike previous games, the action game focuses on gun battles. The game will feature realistic visuals that utilize Unreal Engine 4. Some bosses will require friends in co-op mode to defeat, and players will also be able to face off in four-versus-four battles.



Those who pre-order the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game will receive the Silver Assault Gun and Asuna and Kirito SAO avatar costumes. Those who also pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition will receive the Gold Assault Rifle and Asuna and Kirito ALO costumes. People who purchase a season pass will receive a Guitar launcher and Pink and Green Photon Sword, and people who pre-order through the PLAYSTATION Network will receive a special theme. Pre-orders for Steam will include the same bonuses depending on the number of pre-orders, and the highest reward tier will include a download code for Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment. The Phantom Edition of the game will bundle figurines of Kirito and Sinon with exclusive costumes available through the Bandai Namco Official Store.







Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet will feature an engrossing, original story supervised by Sword Art Online creator Reki Kawahara, that takes players into the world of “Gun Gale Online,” from the popular second season of the Sword Art Online series. Players will be able to dive right into the immersive landscape developed by Dimps, and enjoy robust environments and textures powered by Unreal Engine 4. Using agile double jumps, air dashes, wall-to-wall repelling, and quick weapon swapping, players will engage in brisk platforming and shooting gameplay as they embark on epic adventures. Rounding out the package, full multiplayer cooperative and competitive modes will let two to eight players collaborate and compete against one another online.

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE

Related Headlines