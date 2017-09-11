SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET New Game-play Shows Off Some Of The Co-op Boss Fights

This game-play video features online multiplayer as a group of Gun Gale Online players team up to attempt to take down a couple of large bosses! Hit the jump to watch now!

If you're looking for some straight-up gameplay from Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet, or just can't wait for it to be released so you have to watch as much as you can, you have come to the right place! Dengeki Online shows off a group of players taking down some large boss monsters in their latest video down below!







For those of you who have not seen the official trailer, or just want to watch it again, here it is down below for your viewing pleasure!







Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet will feature an engrossing, original story supervised by Sword Art Online creator Reki Kawahara, that takes players into the world of “Gun Gale Online,” from the popular second season of the Sword Art Online series. Players will be able to dive right into the immersive landscape developed by Dimps, and enjoy robust environments and textures powered by Unreal Engine 4. Using agile double jumps, air dashes, wall-to-wall repelling, and quick weapon swapping, players will engage in brisk platforming and shooting gameplay as they embark on epic adventures. Rounding out the package, full multiplayer cooperative and competitive modes will let two to eight players collaborate and compete against one another online.

