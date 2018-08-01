SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Releases A New TV Commercial

Bandai Namco has shared another trailer for Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet just in time for is release at the end of next month. Hit the jump to check out the new trailer now!

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet will be coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC in the west on February 23rd. While Japan gets a head start on February 8th. With the release of the game drawing near, Bandai Namco has shared a new TV commercial for the game, watch the new trailer down below!







What are your thoughts on the new trailer? Are you going to be playing this game when it releases? Let us know what your thoughts are in the comment section down below!



Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet will feature an engrossing, original story supervised by Sword Art Online creator Reki Kawahara, that takes players into the world of “Gun Gale Online,” from the popular second season of the Sword Art Online series. Players will be able to dive right into the immersive landscape developed by Dimps, and enjoy robust environments and textures powered by Unreal Engine 4. Using agile double jumps, air dashes, wall-to-wall repelling, and quick weapon swapping, players will engage in brisk platforming and shooting gameplay as they embark on epic adventures. Rounding out the package, full multiplayer cooperative and competitive modes will let two to eight players collaborate and compete against one another online.

