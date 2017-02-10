SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Will Make Llen And Pitohui Playable
Shortly after the announcement of an Sword Art Online Alternative Gun Gale Online anime adaptation, At the Dengeki Bunko Fall Festival 2017, Bandai Namco announced plans to add two characters from Keiichi Sigsawa's novels, Llen and Pitohui will be playable characters in a free post-launch update.
In a new trailer for Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet, it has been revealed that they will be making Llen And Pitohui playable characters in the game!
Here is the official trailer showing off many of the games features, along with some of the new playable characters followed by another short clip of the game play of Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet!
Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet will feature an engrossing, original story supervised by Sword Art Online creator Reki Kawahara, that takes players into the world of “Gun Gale Online,” from the popular second season of the Sword Art Online series. Players will be able to dive right into the immersive landscape developed by Dimps, and enjoy robust environments and textures powered by Unreal Engine 4. Using agile double jumps, air dashes, wall-to-wall repelling, and quick weapon swapping, players will engage in brisk platforming and shooting gameplay as they embark on epic adventures. Rounding out the package, full multiplayer cooperative and competitive modes will let two to eight players collaborate and compete against one another online.
