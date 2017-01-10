SWORD ART ONLINE: GUN GALE ONLINE Releases 1st Official Teaser for TV Series
The first teaser for Sword Art Online Alternative Gun Gale Online was released at the Sword Art Online panel at the “Dengeki Bunko Fall Festival 2017” in Tokyo. The 37-second teaser reveals a new anime TV project following new characters and voice actors; Llenn (Tomori Kusunoki), Pitohui (Yōko Hikasa), “M” (Kazuyuki Okitsu), and Fukaziroh (Chinatsu Akasaki).
The 1st Teaser for "Sword Art Online Alternative Gun Gale Online" Showcases New Characters and Story for the Gun Gale Online VR/FullDive Game in the SAO Universe.
Sword Art Online Alternative Gun Gale Online follows the story of Llenn/Karen Kohiruimaki and Pitohui in the Gun Gale Online VR/FullDive game. The first volume of the SAO side story was released in 2014 with the manga released in 2015, while the second volume of the manga will release November 17th.
Gun Gale Online was the main game that main SAO series protagonist, Kirito, played in during the first arc of the TV anime Sword Art Online II and third official arc of the manga known as the “Phantom Bullet Arc”. Gun Gale Online only appeared during these arcs in the main series.
There is no release date set or hinted at yet.
