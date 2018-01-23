SWORD ART ONLINE Has Dropped Some New Visuals For GUN GALE ONLINE
New visuals for the Sword Art Online spin-off series, Gun Gale Online have been shared in a recent issue of Newtype. Both posters highlight the game's character roster, but two of them should look familiar to fans of the series. Check out the visuals in the official tweet down below!
After a long wait Sword Art Online is getting ready to make an anime comeback. A-1 Pictures has shared new visuals of Gun Gale Online for the series arrival.
In the first visual image, you can see the sniper Shino Asada in her teal-haired glory. The heroine is seen with her haired styled as usual, with her handy sniper rifle resting on her shoulders, Shino looks like she is ready to take on a horde of enemies.
Behind Shino is Kirito in his "feminine" avatar. He was given a female avatar in GGO because of a system error when the AmuSphere headset was interpreting his brainwaves. Which resulted in him being in an extremely attractive female avatar's body (with male sexual organs), which is an incredibly rare occurance. In fact, as soon as he spawned, a man offered to buy his avatar from him for millions of in-game credits.
Both Kirioto and Shino were introduced back in to Sword Art Online after leaving Gun Gale Online, but there's no reason the duo couldn't pop into Gun Gale Online for a cameo appearance.
In the second visual we meet Kohiruimaki Karen's online avatar. She is the protagonist of the spin-off series and will become a favorite in the anime world. The girl, who goes by LLENN in the game, is a college student who gets sucked into gaming as she tries to avoid socializing with her peers. When she enters Gun Gale Online, Karen decides to make a short and adorable avatar that opposes her real-world looks. Her gaming goes well as she meets another female player named Pitohui, and the pair decide to team up for the Squad Jam tournament.
What are your thoughts on the new visuals? Are you excited for Gun Gale Online? Let us know what your thoughts are in the comments down below and stay tuned for more news!
