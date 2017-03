SWORD ART ONLINE: ORDINAL SCALE Gets An April 2017 US Release Date!

The wait for the latest Sword Art Online movie in North American theaters won'be nearly as long as initially feared. This April everyone will see the continuing adventures of Kirito and co. Tickets now on sale!

Bryce Papenbrook as Kirito / Kazuto Kirigaya

Cherami Leigh as Asuna / Asuna Yuuki

Stephanie Sheh as Yui

Cassandra Lee Morris as Leafa / Suguha Kirigaya

Christine Marie Cabanos as Silica / Keiko Ayano

Sarah Anne Williams as Lisbeth / Rika Shinozaki

Michelle Ruff as Sinon / Shino Asada

Kirk Thornton as Klein

Patrick Seitz as Agil

Matthew Mercer as Seijirou Kikuoka

Marc Diraison as Akihiko Kayaba

Ryan Bartley as Yuna / Yuuna Shigemura

Chris Patton as Eiji / Eiji Nochizawa

Taylor Henry as Tetsuhiro Shigemura

Aniplex of American has opened pre-order ticket sales for the North American, English-dub release of Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale. Click here to find the nearest theater in your area that's screening the film. The film will be released on April 22.If you live in the Boston area, you're in luck. The film will have its North American premiere at the Anime Boston convention, which runs from March 31-April 2.Providing English voiceovers are:A subtitled version of the film was previously screened in the US on March 9 for one-night only.