SWORD ART ONLINE: ORDINAL SCALE Gets An April 2017 US Release Date!

The wait for the latest Sword Art Online movie in North American theaters won'be nearly as long as initially feared. This April everyone will see the continuing adventures of Kirito and co. Tickets now on sale!

MarkJulian | 3/15/2017
Filed Under: "Shonen"
Aniplex of American has opened pre-order ticket sales for the North American, English-dub release of Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale.  Click here to find the nearest theater in your area that's screening the film. The film will be released on April 22.

If you live in the Boston area, you're in luck. The film will have its North American premiere at the Anime Boston convention, which runs from March 31-April 2.

Providing English voiceovers are:
  • Bryce Papenbrook as Kirito / Kazuto Kirigaya
  • Cherami Leigh as Asuna / Asuna Yuuki
  • Stephanie Sheh as Yui
  • Cassandra Lee Morris as Leafa / Suguha Kirigaya
  • Christine Marie Cabanos as Silica / Keiko Ayano
  • Sarah Anne Williams as Lisbeth / Rika Shinozaki
  • Michelle Ruff as Sinon / Shino Asada
  • Kirk Thornton as Klein
  • Patrick Seitz as Agil
  • Matthew Mercer as Seijirou Kikuoka
  • Marc Diraison as Akihiko Kayaba
  • Ryan Bartley as Yuna / Yuuna Shigemura
  • Chris Patton as Eiji / Eiji Nochizawa
  • Taylor Henry as Tetsuhiro Shigemura
A subtitled version of the film was previously screened in the US on March 9 for one-night only.
