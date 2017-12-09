SWORD ART ONLINE: ORDINAL SCALE Has Teaser For Alicization Arc
At the end of the movie, it wraps with a teaser promo with what looks like a probable lead-in to the next storyline which is the Alicization Arc. Light novel 9, starting the arc, was released in English by Yen Press in July. Also as previously thought, the Asuna bathing scene is now more revealing and more NSFW.
There are some early reports and details about the Blu-ray/DVD home version of Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale, also the Asuna bathing scene is even more revealing and NSFW by the way.
For the limited edition goodies of Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale, you will recieve luxury specifications such as short story novels written by Kawahara Yuki, a character design / total drawing director: Shingo Adachi drawing box! Down below we have the image of the key art for the movie, along with the trailer for the movie and some images from the teaser for your viewing!
What are your thoughts on the article? Have you seen the film? Have you read the new arc yet? Are you familiar with the Sword Art Online series? Who is your favorite character in the series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]