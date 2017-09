SWORD ART ONLINE: ORDINAL SCALE Has Teaser For Alicization Arc

At the end of the movie, it wraps with a teaser promo with what looks like a probable lead-in to the next storyline which is the Alicization Arc. Light novel 9, starting the arc, was released in English by Yen Press in July. Also as previously thought, the Asuna bathing scene is now more revealing and more NSFW.For the limited edition goodies of Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale, you will recieve luxury specifications such as short story novels written by Kawahara Yuki, a character design / total drawing director: Shingo Adachi drawing box! Down below we have the image of the key art for the movie, along with the trailer for the movie and some images from the teaser for your viewing!