SWORD ART ONLINE: ORDINAL SCALE Reveals Home Video Release Date

Aniplex USA has announced a release dates for the DVD and Blu-ray for Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale, Kizumonogatari III and Koyomimonogatari.

At yesterday's Otakon panel in Washington, DC, Aniplex USA announced when anime fans can expect to find Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale, Kizumonogatari III and Koyomimonogatari available for purchase on home video. Of course, anime fans who missed Ordinal Scale's limited run in theaters are most anxiously awaiting news on that particular title's blu-ray and DVD release date. However, it appears Ordinal Scale will be available after Kizumonogatari III as it hits retailer shelves on November 21 while Sword Art Online and Koyomimonogatari will be sold beginning on December 19. All three titles are just in time for the Holiday season so if there's an anime fan on your gift list, these would make some nice stocking stuffers this year.



Ordinal Scale will be availabe as a limited edition blu-ray disc [$79.98], standard edition blu-ray disc [$39.98] and DVD [$29.98]. The limited edition BD will include an extra music CD, special box art and art booklet.

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]