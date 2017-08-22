SWORD ART ONLINE ORDINAL SCALE Store Incentive Arts Revealed
For the upcoming release of Sword Art Online Ordinal Scale, the original art include Amazon's fabric poster (bathing Asuna), Animate's B3 clear poster (KiriSuna), Gamer's B2 tapestry (Age and Yuuna), Sofmap's B2 tapestry (Yuuna and Silica), and ToraNora's B2 tapestry (Sinon and Suguha).
Sword Art Online Ordinal Scale is set to be released in Japan soon, and in preparation for this the original art prepared for store-exclusive incentives have been revealed.
Here is also a look at the packaging for the movie.
Aniplex has also announced that the limited edition of the upcoming DVD/Blu-ray of Sword Art Online The Movie: Ordinal Scale comes with a newly written novel named Sword Art Online: Cordial Code by the original novel author Reki Kawahara with illustrations by the novel illustrator abec.
The sequel story is set eight days after the "Ordinal Scale" incident told in the film. Kirito finally decides to retire from Ordinal Scale, and when he starts initializing the data, he receives a new message from Yuna for her desktop mascot app. Kirito automatically tries to install it and to say good-by to the AR idol, but she says, "Kirito, help me." with mysterious gestures. Is this just a gimmick of the app, or what..? To find out the truth, Kirito goes to see a man.
