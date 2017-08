SWORD ART ONLINE ORDINAL SCALE Store Incentive Arts Revealed

For the upcoming release of Sword Art Online Ordinal Scale, the original art include Amazon's fabric poster (bathing Asuna), Animate's B3 clear poster (KiriSuna), Gamer's B2 tapestry (Age and Yuuna), Sofmap's B2 tapestry (Yuuna and Silica), and ToraNora's B2 tapestry (Sinon and Suguha).Here is the trailer of the movie for your viewing! Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!Here is also a look at the packaging for the movie.Aniplex has also announced that the limited edition of the upcoming DVD/Blu-ray ofcomes with a newly written novel named Sword Art Online: Cordial Code by the original novel author Reki Kawahara with illustrations by the novel illustrator abec.The sequel story is set eight days after the "Ordinal Scale" incident told in the film. Kirito finally decides to retire from Ordinal Scale, and when he starts initializing the data, he receives a new message from Yuna for her desktop mascot app. Kirito automatically tries to install it and to say good-by to the AR idol, but she says, "Kirito, help me." with mysterious gestures. Is this just a gimmick of the app, or what..? To find out the truth, Kirito goes to see a man.This is an image for the new novel, Sword Art Online: Cordial Code