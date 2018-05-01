SWORD ART ONLINE ORDINAL SCALE Tops The 2017 Anime Film Poll
Earlier this week the japanese anime website Anime! Anime! posted the results of their "Most Amazing Film of 2017" reader poll. They held the poll between December 27-29, and the poll had 559 respondents. The respondents were 62% men, 38% women. About 40% of the respondents were 19 or younger, and about 30% were in their 20s.
Japanese anime website Anime! Anime! has officially posted the results of their "Most Amazing Film of 2017" reader poll and Sword Art Online takes the top of the list!
Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale took the top of the list with a whopping 27.2% of the overall votes, and 35.4% of the male vote. Down below is the full list of all the top anime films in 2017.
-
1. Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale
-
2. Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel I. presage flower
-
4. Gochūmon wa Usagi Desu ka?? Dear My Sister
-
5. Detective Conan: The Crimson Love Letter
-
6. Free! -Timeless Medley- Kizuna
-
7. Gekijōban Kuroko no Basuke Last Game
-
8. Girls und Panzer das Finale 1st episode
-
9. Free! -Take Your Marks-
-
10. Kizumongatari Part 3: Reiketsu
-
11. Free! -Timeless Medley- Yakusoku
-
12. The irregular at magic high school The Movie: The Girl Who Summons the Stars
-
13. Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic
-
14. Gekijō-ban Hibike! Euphonium: Todoketai Melody
-
15. Fireworks, Should We See it from the Side or the Bottom?
-
16. Code Geass - Hangyaku no Lelouch - Kōdō
-
17. Gekijōban Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya: Sekka no Chikai
-
18. Godzilla: Kaijū Wakusei
-
18. Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!
What are your thoughts on the rankings? Which film do you think should have been at the top? Is there any missing that you think should be up there? Let us know in the comments below!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]