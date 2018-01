SWORD ART ONLINE ORDINAL SCALE Tops The 2017 Anime Film Poll

1. Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale

2. Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel I. presage flower

3. No Game, No Life Zero

4. Gochūmon wa Usagi Desu ka?? Dear My Sister

5. Detective Conan: The Crimson Love Letter

6. Free! -Timeless Medley- Kizuna

7. Gekijōban Kuroko no Basuke Last Game

8. Girls und Panzer das Finale 1st episode

9. Free! -Take Your Marks-

10. Kizumongatari Part 3: Reiketsu

11. Free! -Timeless Medley- Yakusoku

12. The irregular at magic high school The Movie: The Girl Who Summons the Stars

13. Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic

14. Gekijō-ban Hibike! Euphonium: Todoketai Melody

15. Fireworks, Should We See it from the Side or the Bottom?

16. Code Geass - Hangyaku no Lelouch - Kōdō

17. Gekijōban Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya: Sekka no Chikai

18. Godzilla: Kaijū Wakusei

18. Genocidal Organ

18. Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!

Earlier this week the japanese anime website Anime! Anime! posted the results of their "Most Amazing Film of 2017" reader poll. They held the poll between December 27-29, and the poll had 559 respondents. The respondents were 62% men, 38% women. About 40% of the respondents were 19 or younger, and about 30% were in their 20s.Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale took the top of the list with a whopping 27.2% of the overall votes, and 35.4% of the male vote. Down below is the full list of all the top anime films in 2017.What are your thoughts on the rankings? Which film do you think should have been at the top? Is there any missing that you think should be up there? Let us know in the comments below!