SWORD ART ONLINE: The Next Arc For The Series Has Been Titled "Unital Ring"
The official wikia pages for Sword Art Online have left us some hints on Twitter at what we can expect to come out in 2018. Reki Kawahara's Sword Art Online left fans in 2016 wrapped up in the Alicization arc, with the news that Kirito will return. Then in 2017 a new and completely original Sword Art Online chapter to began. That year we then saw the Moon Cradle arc, a side story that takes place before the end of Alicization Arc in February's volume 19 and September's 20 of the light novels. Now going into 2018 we have got a few hints at what will be coming next.
With the start of 2018 coming soon, we have gotten a few hints at what will be coming next for Kirito and Asuna in the Sword Art Online franchise!
What are your thoughts on the hints? Are you excited for more Sword Art Online?! Which arc was your favorite one so far? Let us know what you are thinking in the comments down below!
