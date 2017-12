SWORD ART ONLINE: The Next Arc For The Series Has Been Titled "Unital Ring"

With the start of 2018 coming soon, we have gotten a few hints at what will be coming next for Kirito and Asuna in the Sword Art Online franchise!

New SAO arc titled "Unital Ring," prologue released in Dengeki Bunko Magazine Vol. 59. https://t.co/0hbGyIA819 — SAO Wikia (@sao_wikia) December 9, 2017

The title of the new arc comes from an abstract algebra term, continuing the trend of using mathematical terms for titles as with Ordinal Scale. Unlike VRMMOs like SAO, ALO, and GGO, the new game will have no one with foreknowledge on the game, or a wiki, or a guidebook. https://t.co/6kcKR309di — SAO Wikia (@sao_wikia) December 9, 2017

The official wikia pages forhave left us some hints on Twitter at what we can expect to come out in 2018. Reki Kawahara'sleft fans in 2016 wrapped up in the Alicization arc, with the news that Kirito will return. Then in 2017 a new and completely originalchapter to began. That year we then saw the Moon Cradle arc, a side story that takes place before the end of Alicization Arc in February's volume 19 and September's 20 of the light novels. Now going into 2018 we have got a few hints at what will be coming next.What are your thoughts on the hints? Are you excited for more?! Which arc was your favorite one so far? Let us know what you are thinking in the comments down below!