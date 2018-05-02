SWORD ART ONLNE: ORDINAL SCALE Digital Release Details Revealed By Aniplex Of America
Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale is finally available for purchase on iTunes, VuDu, the Microsoft store, the PlayStation Network, Amazon Video and other digital platforms (both subbed and dubbed). As we previously reported, blu-ray and DVD copies went on sale December 19.
The film was released in Japan on February 17, 2017 and also enjoyed a brief limited theatrical run in the U.S. beginning on March 9, 2017.
The much-awaited third season of the Sword Art Onine anime was recently announced a spinoff series, Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online will be released this April.
The NerveGear, the world’s first dedicated full-dive device developed by the genius programmer, Akihiko Kayaba in 2022…a revolutionary machine that opened up infinite possibilities for the world of VR (Virtual Reality). Four years later…. A next-generation, wearable multi-device called the Augma has been released to compete with the NerveGear’s successor, the Amusphere. A cutting-edge machine boasting the ability to enhance AR (Augmented Reality) to the maximum, the Augma offers a safe, user-friendly experience, as it can be used while the player is awake, making it an instant hit. Its most popular title is an ARMMORPG developed exclusively for the Augma, “Ordinal Scale (a.k.a. OS).”
Kirito is about to join Asuna and the others as an Ordinal Scale player, but they’re about to find out that it isn’t all fun and games…
