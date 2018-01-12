SWORD ART ONLINE: ALICIZATION Has News Coming On December 8

Studio A-1 Pictures' action adventure fantasy anime series, Sword Art Online: Alicization , has teased fans that an announcement is coming on December 8. Here is more.

The official SAO anime Twitter account has states that an announcement is coming on December 8 after the tenth episode's broadcast. There is no information on what the announcement is about or any details regarding the show. However, Sword Art Online Volume 21 launches on the same day as the announcement.



Other fans think it could be a Split cour confirmation, however, all we can do now is wait and see what the series will be revealing. The anime series has 9 episodes out right now, Nobelman's Responsibilities is the title.

The series recently revealed a new video game titled Deep Explorer which developed and published by Bandai Namco Games. There is no talk about a Western release date for the game. This upcoming arcade game is inspired by the Sword Art Online franchise which contains a number of anime seasons, manga and films.

The light novel series that started this franchise is written by Reki Kawahara with illustrations from abec. It is published by ASCII Media Works, Yen Press has the English license, it has been publishing since April 10, 2009 and has 20 volumes out right now.

The anime series has three seasons with the current one, Alicization, airing since October 7, 2018. It is directed by Manabu Ono, animated by A-1 Pictures and Aniplex of America has the North American license.

In the near future, a Virtual Reality Massive Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game (VRMMORPG) called Sword Art Online has been released where players control their avatars with their bodies using a piece of technology called: Nerve Gear. One day, players discover they cannot log out, as the game creator is holding them captive unless they reach the 100th floor of the game's tower and defeat the final boss. However, if they die in the game, they die in real life. Their struggle for survival starts now...