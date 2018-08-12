SWORD ART ONLINE: ALICIZATION Reveals New Opening And Ending Themes

Studio A-1 Pictures' action adventure fantasy anime series, Sword Art Online: Alicization , has revealed the new opening and ending theme songs of its second cour. Here is more information .

Sword Art Online: Alicization has shared the opening and ending theme songs of its second cour which premieres on January 12. The opening is titled ASCA by RESISTER and the ending is ReoNa by forget-me-not. The series also released its 21st volume of the light novel series.



Author Reki Kawahara's light novel series, Sword Art Online, has launched in Japan today and it begins the SAO: Unital Ring story arc which serves as a sequel to the Alicization arc. A new character Kamura Shikimi has been introduced and Argo is back.

The series recently revealed a new video game titled Deep Explorer which developed and published by Bandai Namco Games. There is no talk about a Western release date for the game. This upcoming arcade game is inspired by the Sword Art Online franchise which contains a number of anime seasons, manga and films.

The light novel series that started this franchise is written by Reki Kawahara with illustrations from abec. It is published by ASCII Media Works, Yen Press has the English license, it has been publishing since April 10, 2009 and has 20 volumes out right now.

The anime series has three seasons with the current one, Alicization, airing since October 7, 2018. It is directed by Manabu Ono, animated by A-1 Pictures and Aniplex of America has the North American license.