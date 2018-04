SWORD ART ONLINE ALTERNATIVE: GUN GALE Online Episode 3 Preview

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online follows Karen Kohiruimaki, an exceptionally tall female college student who finds peace by playing Gun Gale Online while using an exceptionally short avatar. A happenstance meeting with another female player sees Karen plunged into a battle royale tournament very similar to the Bullet of Bullets tournament that Kirito participated in during the main Gun Gale arc.

Two episodes in and it's clear that SAO Alternative: GG Online isn't your typical Sword Art Online tale. Is this an indication that the series' biggest problems are its two main leads, Kirito and Asuna? Some anime fans are definitely using GGO's surprising popularity to make the argument that it's SAO's characters, not its concept that can sometimes make the series hard to stomach.Either way, we're two episodes in of Studio 3Hz's 12 episode anime adaptation of Kino's Journey creator, Keiichi Sigsawa's take on SAO and it's already cemented itself as one of Spring's must-watch shows. Check out a preview for next week's episode below.