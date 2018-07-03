SWORD ART ONLINE ALTERNATIVE: GUN GALE ONLINE Reveals A Snippet Of Its OP Sung By Eir Aoi
Is there a modern J-pop singer more synonymous with anime than Eir Aoi? You'd be hard-pressed to argue otherwise. So when news broke back in October 2016 that the singer was taking an indefinite hiatus, anime fans around the world were more than concerned.
The official Sword Art Online Twitter account has revealed a snippet of the new opening theme, "Meteor" from the upcoming Gun Gale Alternative spinoff.
Well, Aoi is set to make her triumphant return to the anime world with her new opening theme for Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online, "Meteor." Aoi previously provided the second OP for the original SAO anime, "Innocence."
While the main light novel series is written by Reki Kawahara, the Sword Art Online Alternative spinoff was written by none other than Kino's Journey creator, Keiichi Sigsawa in 2014.
Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online follows Karen Kohiruimaki, an exceptionally tall female college student who finds peace by playing Gun Gale Online while using an exceptionally short avatar. A happenstance meeting with another female player sees Karen plunged into a battle royale tournament very similar to the Bullet of Bullets tournament that Kirito participated in during the main Gun Gale arc.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]