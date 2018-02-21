SWORD ART ONLINE: INTEGRAL FACTOR RPG Game Gets A Global English Release Soon
Earlier this week Bandai Namco Entertainment confirmed that it will release the Sword Art Online: Integral Factor mobile online role-playing game worldwide in English and Korean, in addition to the previously revealed Japanese and Chinese releases.
Bandai Namco has announced that they will be releasing Sword Art Online: Integral Factor worldwide in English and Korean. Hit the jump to get the full details.
The iOS and Android online RPG is free to play, but in-game items can cost extra. The game is accepting English pre-registration now, and is offering bonuses to all players when the game debuts worldwide. The Japanese version launched on November 30. Check out the official English sub trailer down below!
The game takes place in 2022 during the Aincrad arc of Reki Kawahara's original light novel series. Players play as their own avatars, and along with their partner Koharu (voiced by Ari Ozawa in Japanese version), work to clear the 100 levels of Aincrad.
What are your thoughts on the new RPG game for Sword Art Online? Does it look like it has potential? Are you going to play it when it releases? Let us know your answers below and as always, stay tuned for more news!
