The First SWORD ART ONLINE Season 3 Teaser Trailer Has Been Released
Following last year's Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale film and the upcoming spinoff, Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online, A-1 Pictures will return with a third anime season in the main SAO anime series which covers the Alicization arc (volume 9 thru 18) of the light novel from Reki Kawahara.
New and old faces appear in the first promotional teaser trailer for the third season of Reki Kawahara's light novel series, Sword Art Online: Alicization.
The Asterisk Wars' Manabu Ono will be directing the upcoming season. Fans of the light novel series have been excited for the Alicization arc to be depicted in anime form as the new main character appearing will be a guy instead of another girl that ultimately ends up joining Kirito's harem.
The video confirms that the third season will premiere during the Fall 2018 anime season in October.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]