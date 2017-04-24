Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

The First Live-Action GINTAMA Teaser Trailer Looks Super Serious

The first teaser trailer for the live-action Gintama film was released and the footage looks...serious. While some arcs of the manga/anime are more somber than others, its appeal has always been its comedy.

MarkJulian | 4/24/2017
Filed Under: "Shonen"
WB Japan is releasing a live-action adaptation of Hideaki Sorachi's Gintama manga in theaters on July 14. The first teaser (see below) was just released and fans are wondering why the film looks so serious. Of course, the serious tone could  just be a matter of how the 30-second teaser was assembled and cut.  Nevetheless, it's left fans intrigued but also baffled by the lack of humor in the first look at actual footage.  There are certain scenes which indicate that the film is adapting the Benizakura arc, which was one of the first serious arcs in Sorachi's manga which made its mark due to its clever gags and humor.

Gintama is but one of many manga/anime adaptations that will soon hit theaters.  In the past few weeks, trailers for live-action adaptations of Fullmetal Alchemist and Tokyo Ghoul were also released.
