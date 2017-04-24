Related Headlines

The First Live-Action GINTAMA Teaser Trailer Looks Super Serious The first teaser trailer for the live-action Gintama film was released and the footage looks...serious. While some arcs of the manga/anime are more somber than others, its appeal has always been its comedy.

ORIGIN: Special Edition BD/DVD Of The Anime Is Coming Soon From FUNimation A special edition blu-ray/DVD release of Origin is in the works from anime distributor Funimation. Check out the trailer and all the details after the jump!