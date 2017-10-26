The Live-Action FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST Film Has Gotten 3 New Character Trailers
One day after its world premiere screening at the 30th Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF), the official website for the upcoming live-action film adaptation of Hiromu Arakawa's Hagane no Renkinjutsushi/Fullmetal Alchemist manga posted three new 45-second character-featured trailers. The first trailer will be for the brothers and Winry, the second will be for the team of Homunculi and the final trailer will be for Roy Mustang's squad.
In addition, the site confirmed some very big plans that the Ryosuke Yamada (a member of Japanese idol group Hey! Say! JUMP)-starring film will be distributed in over 190 countries in the world, including the United States and Europe. It will be the biggest scale for a Japanese film. Following the US premiere at Anime NYC on November 19, its theatrical run in Japan is set to begin on December 1.
Fullmetal Alchemist Synopsis:: In an alchemical ritual gone wrong, Edward Elric lost his arm and his leg, and his brother Alphonse became nothing but a soul in a suit of armor. Equipped with mechanical “auto-mail” limbs, Edward becomes a state alchemist, seeking the one thing that can restore his and his brother’s bodies...the legendary Philosopher’s Stone.
What are your thoughts on the trailers? Which team are you on for the film? Which team do you think will win? Let us know what your thoughts are down in the comment section!
