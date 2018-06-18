The Live-Action GINTAMA Sequel Drops Four New Character Posters

The live-action Gintama sequel is closer to its scheduled August 17 release in Japan and to celebrate has released a new poster teasing more posters with the series' characters.

More importantly, the film has also revealed what it will adapt as the film is set to adapt the "Shinsengumi Crisis" and the "Shogun Reception" arcs for the sequel.



The live-action Gintama sequel, officially titled Gintama 2: The Law is Surely There to be Broken, previously announced that leads Shun Oguri, Masaki Suda, and Kanna Hashimoto are returning for the sequel along with Masami Nagasawa as Tae Shimura, Yuya Yagira as Toushirou Hijikata, Kankuro Nakamura as Isao Kondou, Ryo Yoshizawa as Sougo Okita.Tsuyoshi Muro as Gengai Hiraga, Midoriko Kimura as Otose, Masaki Okada as Kotaro Katsura, and Jiro Sato in a role different than the first film.

Film distributor Azoland Pictures partnered with Well Go USA and screened the live-action Gintama film in theaters in both the United States and Canada January 19. Well Go USA has also recently released the film on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD in North America on March 6. The Gintama live-action film opened in Japan on July 14 last year and earned about $8.9 million USD in its first four days of release.



The series has seen different forms since its initial anime run from 2006 to 2010, with a second series airing from 2011 to 2013 with sporadic hiatuses in-between, a third series running from 2015 to 2016, two feature-length animated films, and even a few OVAs.