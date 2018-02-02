The Live-Action GINTAMA Sequel Just Revealed Its Release Date
A second live-action Gintama film is in the works and it's set for release in Japan on August 17, 2018. The first film was released in Japan on July 14 and was eventually released in North America last month, on January 19, 2018. If another 6-month delay occurs, North American manga and anime fans can expect the sequel to make its way stateside in February.
Gintama, one of the most popular shonen properties in Japan debuted a live-action film in Japan last July and now, a sequel is set for Summer 2018.
The first film is also set for release on Blu-ray and DVD for the Western region, on March 6, courtesy of Well Go USA.
The Gintama manga from Hideaki Sorachi began circulation in Japan back in 2004 and consistently ranks as one of the industry's bestsellers. However, it's recently been announced that the series is ending soon and that January will see the "climax" of its final arc released in next week's new issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shōnen Jump.
Gintama takes place in an alternate Edo-period Japan, where an Alien race has taken control, forcing Samurai to lay down their swords. Once feared as the “White Demon,” former samurai Gintoki Sakata now works as an everyday handyman – until a master swordsman tasks Gintoki and his friends with finding the cursed sword Benizakura to keep it from falling into the wrong hands. Packed with the sword-swinging sci-fi action and offbeat humor that have made the manga a classic, GINTAMA is bound to delight both fans and anyone looking for a journey to a visually-stunning universe where fantastical action lurks just around every corner.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]