The POP TEAM EPIC Anime Has Found A Home In Toonami

The official Facebook page for Adult Swim's Toonami block announced that the block will air Pop Team Epic beginning the night of June 30 at 12:00 a.m. The new schedule, which no longer includes Dragon Ball Z Kai, is as follows:
10:30 p.m. – Dragon Ball Super
11:00 p.m. – My Hero Academia
11:30 p.m. – FLCL: Progressive
12:00 a.m. – Pop Team Epic
12:30 a.m. – JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders
1:00 a.m. – Hunter x Hunter
1:30 a.m. – Black Clover
2:00 a.m. – Naruto Shippūden
2:30 a.m. – Space Dandy
3:00 a.m. – Cowboy Bebop
3:30 a.m. – Lupin III: Part IV
The Pop Team Epic television anime premiered on January 6. HIDIVE, Funimation, Crunchyroll, AsianCrush, and Amazon Prime Video all streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.
The anime is based on a surreal four-panel manga that centers around two 14-year-old girls, the short Popuko and the tall Pipimi.