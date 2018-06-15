The POP TEAM EPIC Anime Has Found A Home In Toonami

Crude, rude, and a little…cute? Get ready for Popuko and Pipimi, the small and tall stars of Pop Team Epic. Toonami will air the anime come June. Check out more details on the series.

The official Facebook page for Adult Swim's Toonami block announced that the block will air Pop Team Epic beginning the night of June 30 at 12:00 a.m. The new schedule, which no longer includes Dragon Ball Z Kai, is as follows:

10:30 p.m. – Dragon Ball Super

11:00 p.m. – My Hero Academia

11:30 p.m. – FLCL: Progressive

12:00 a.m. – Pop Team Epic

12:30 a.m. – JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders

1:00 a.m. – Hunter x Hunter

1:30 a.m. – Black Clover

2:00 a.m. – Naruto Shippūden

2:30 a.m. – Space Dandy

3:00 a.m. – Cowboy Bebop

3:30 a.m. – Lupin III: Part IV





The Pop Team Epic television anime premiered on January 6. HIDIVE, Funimation, Crunchyroll, AsianCrush, and Amazon Prime Video all streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.