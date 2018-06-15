Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS Original Story Book Includes Movie Ticket Or Manga 33rd Volume

THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS Original Story Book Includes Movie Ticket Or Manga 33rd Volume

The Seven Net Shopping online store will offer two limited edition sets of the upcoming 33rd volume of Nakaba Suzuki's fantasy manga and the advance ticket for the all-new feature anime film.

MemoAcebo | 6/15/2018
Filed Under: "Shonen" Source: Seven Net Shopping press release
Each set comes with an "original story book" newly drawn by the manga author.

14 pages of the 16-page book, including its cover illustration, is drawn by Suzuki. The story focuses on "an incident on that day ten year ago," which was briefly mentioned in the manga's first and 17 volumes without much details. We will finally learn the starting point of Meliodas and Elizabeth's current story.

The limited edition set of the movie ticket with four illustrated colored papers will be available exclusively on Seven Net Shopping on August 8, then that of the manga's 33rd volume will be released on August 17, one day before the film's release in Japan.
 
"Original Story Book" cover


Illustrated colored papers


The feature film The Seven Deadly Sins the Movie: Prisoners of the Sky will open in Japan on August 18, 2018.
 
Poster visual


Latest teaser

 



 
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...