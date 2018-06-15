THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS Original Story Book Includes Movie Ticket Or Manga 33rd Volume

Each set comes with an "original story book" newly drawn by the manga author.

14 pages of the 16-page book, including its cover illustration, is drawn by Suzuki. The story focuses on "an incident on that day ten year ago," which was briefly mentioned in the manga's first and 17 volumes without much details. We will finally learn the starting point of Meliodas and Elizabeth's current story.

The limited edition set of the movie ticket with four illustrated colored papers will be available exclusively on Seven Net Shopping on August 8, then that of the manga's 33rd volume will be released

on August 17, one day before the film's release in Japan.