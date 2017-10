THOR: RAGNAROK Director Discusses What He Would Do If He Did Live-Action AKIRA

Concerning the buzz, Waititi told IGN that he would love to tackle the manga (1982-1990) rather than remaked the anime (1988): I actually love the books. Love the movie, but I would not do a remake of the movie. I would do an adaptation of the books.



And, in relation to the casting decisions/controversies that frequently plague Hollywood anime adaptations: Yeah. actually Asian teenagers would be the way to do it for me and probably no, not, like no name, I mean sort of unfound, untapped talent. Yeah, I'd probably want to take it a bit back more towards the books.

New Zealand's writer/director/actor/artist Taika Waititi has already gained critical recognition with works like his Oscar nominated short "" and a cult following with quirky films like horror mockumentaryOne of his recent works, Marvel comics moviehaving just recently premiered and is set to open November 3rd, there's talk of putting in him the proximity of Warner Bros. Long gestating adaptation of Katsuhiro Otomo'sDown below he had this to say about the rumors of him taking overWhat are your thoughts on the article? Do you think it would have a chance if he directed it? What do you think about his comments? Have you watched Akira before? Let us know all of your thoughts and comments in the comment section down below!