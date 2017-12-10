THOR: RAGNAROK Director Discusses What He Would Do If He Did Live-Action AKIRA
New Zealand's writer/director/actor/artist Taika Waititi has already gained critical recognition with works like his Oscar nominated short "Two Cars, One Night" and a cult following with quirky films like horror mockumentary What We Do In the Shadows.
With Marvel comics movie Thor: Ragnarok. Recently premiered and soon to hit the big screens, there is talk of Taika Waititi adapting Katsuhiro Otomo's Akira. Hit the jump to read what he has to say!
One of his recent works, Marvel comics movie Thor: Ragnarok having just recently premiered and is set to open November 3rd, there's talk of putting in him the proximity of Warner Bros. Long gestating adaptation of Katsuhiro Otomo's Akira.
Down below he had this to say about the rumors of him taking over Akira:
Concerning the buzz, Waititi told IGN that he would love to tackle the manga (1982-1990) rather than remaked the anime (1988): I actually love the books. Love the movie, but I would not do a remake of the movie. I would do an adaptation of the books.
And, in relation to the casting decisions/controversies that frequently plague Hollywood anime adaptations: Yeah. actually Asian teenagers would be the way to do it for me and probably no, not, like no name, I mean sort of unfound, untapped talent. Yeah, I'd probably want to take it a bit back more towards the books.
