Three New Character Designs For Studio Pierrot's BLACK COVER Released
When the Black Clover TV anime introduces the various royal squads for the Magic Knights Entrance Exam arc, you'll definitely see shades of Bleach and the Goeti 13. The Green Mantis squad is definitely a group to keep an eye on and Sekke Bronzazza is certainly someone you don't want to take your eyes off of. His Studio Pierrot character design has been revealed on the Black Clover website, along with Father and Sister Lilly.
Black Clover manga readers are excited to see character designs for Father, Sister Lilly and Sekke Bronzazza of the Green Mantis squad.
Kazuki Nakao will voice Father, while Ryota Ohsaka portrays Sekke Bronzazza and Miyu Kubota plaus Sister Lily.
Black Clover premieres this October and will be simulcast on Crunchyroll, while a simuldub will air on Funimation. Will you be watching the sub or the dub?
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]