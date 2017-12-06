Tite Kubo Draws New Characters For BLEACH: CAN'T FEAR YOUR OWN WORLD
It's no secret that declining sales and poll rankings led to Shonen Jump forcing Bleach creator Tite Kubo to finish his long-running shonen manga series sooner than he intended. However, there will be two tie-in novels that fill in the gaps and tie-up some loose ends.
Ryohgo Narita's new, canon Bleach novels - Bleach: Can't Fear Your Own World receive new character designs from manga creator Tite Kubo.
The first up will be Bleach: Can't Fear Your Own World, which will focus on Shūhei Hisagi and the mystery of why Kaname Tōsen defected to Aizen. The character on the right is Tokinada Tsunayashiro, the husband of the soul reaper whose death motivated Kaname to join the ranks of Soul Society. He's also the head of one of the four noble families that govern the spiritual world and apparently has a nefarious plan that invovles the royal familys, the Soul King, the Arrancars, and the Fullbringers.
The first volome of the novel will hit reteailer shelves on August 4.
