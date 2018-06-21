TOKYO GHOUL Has Announced TOKYO GHOUL:RE - CALL TO EXIST PlayStation 4

The new game will be a survival action genre, it doesn't have a worldwide release date yet but we know it's coming to Japan in the winter. Thanks to Gematsu, we know the game was found in the latest edition of V-Jump, a Japanese publication that has some pictures of the game.



According to Gematsu, the game "promises flashy action with beautiful graphics that unfolds from the third-person perspective. Players will fight through battlefields while utilizing their Kagune as Ghouls or Quinque as Investigators. The game also supports online battles with large groups divided into teams of Ghouls and Investigators, as well as online co-op play."



We don't know who the game's developer is but Gematsu's report says that Bandai Namco is the company behind it. Although there is no talk about the game being released outside of Japan, chances are it will come out for both Europe and North America, maybe in a different date.



Tokyo Ghoul:re Call to Exist has a release date of winter for the PlayStation 4 in Japan.