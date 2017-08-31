Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

TOONAMI Announces An Expansion And The Return Of COWBOY BEBOP

Toonami has announced that they will be bringing back the famous series Cowboy Bebop! Hit the jump to get all the details of when to watch it!

Griffin Best | 8/31/2017
Filed Under: "Shonen" | Source: Toonami
Toonami has officilay announced that they will be airing Cowboy Bebop on Saturday September 9th. It will be on the Toonami block at 3 am, Toonami has also increased their line up to 11 pm to 4 am. For Labor Day Weekend Toonami will also be running 8 episodes of Dragon Ball Z Kai! Here is the full Toonami lineup for your information.
  1. 11:00PM – Dragon Ball Super
  2. 11:30PM – DBZ: Kai
  3. 12:00AM – JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures
  4. 12:30AM – Tokyo Ghoul
  5. 1:00AM – Hunter x Hunter
  6. 1:30AM – Lupin the III
  7. 2:00AM – Naruto: Shippuden
  8. 2:30AM – Outlaw Star
  9. 3:00AM – Cowboy Bebop
  10. 3:30AM – Attack on Titan
Here is the Toonami Labor Day Weekend Promo for your viewing pleasure! Followed an English dub trailer from Funimation for Cowboy Bebop! Are you a fan of the Cowboy Bebop series? Are you going to be watching it on September 9th? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!





Cowboy Bebop Synopsis:
The Bebop crew is just trying to make a buck. This motley lot of intergalactic loners teams up to track down fugitives and turn them in for cold hard cash. Spike is a hero whose cool façade hides a dark and deadly past. The pilot Jet is a bruiser of a brute who can’t wait to collect the next bounty. Faye Valentine is a femme fatale prone to breaking hearts and separating fools from their money. Along for the ride are the brilliant, but weird, hacker Ed and a super-genius Welsh Corgi named Ein. On their own, any one of them is likely to get lost in the sprawl of space, but together, they’re they most entertaining gang of bounty hunters in the year 2071.
