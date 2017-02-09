TOY STORY Helmer John Lasseter Introduces A Special Screening Of LUPIN THE 3RD - THE CASTLE OF CAGLIOSTRO

Legendary magaka Moneky Punch released the first issue of Lupin III in Weekly Manga Action 50 years ago and the franchise is still going strong today. Elevent Arts, TMS Entertainment and Fathom Events are teaming up to honor this achievement with a special, two-night screening of Studio Ghibli's Lupin the 3rd- The Castle of Cagliostro.



Showings on September the 14th will be dubbed while the screenings on the 19th will be subtitled.



Both showings will feature a special intro from Toy Story director and current

Walt Disney Animation Studios Chief Creative Officer,

John Lasseter.

Head over to Fathom to find a screening near you.










