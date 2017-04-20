TWO NEW GRIMGAR ASHES AND ILLUSIONS Clips Entitled - Honing Their Skills & Survive.
Funimation's YouTube page posted two new epic clips ahead of its May 2nd release on Blu-Ray and DVD. Those who wish to pre-order the Grimgar, Ashes and Illusions can do so HERE. Check out the clips and let us know what you think!
While walking through an abandoned city the party experiences some difficulties and close calls!
There is no time like any other to try out some of the new abilites you've aquired in the middle of a battle!
About Grimgar, Ashes And Illusions:
From A-1 Pictures, the studio behind Fairy Tail and Sword Art Online: When Haruhiro awakens, he’s in the dark surrounded by people who have no memory of where they came from or how they got there. As the darkness fades, a fantastic new world called “Grimgar” appears before them and their adventure begins—but first, they’ll have to choose their guild, class, and special abilities.
