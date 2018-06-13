VOLTRON: LEGENDARY DEFENDER Showrunners Discuss Season 6 Future Plans

The Voltron Force is almost back. Voltron: Legendary Defender season 6 is right around the corner, the anime's showrunners gave a few words on what to expect from the future installment.

ComicBook.com caught up with executive producers and showrunners Lauren Montgomery and Joaquim Dos Santos, who recapped where Voltron left off last season and hinted at where it's heading next.

“So Lotor has now become the rightful emperor of the Galra Empire, but unfortunately not every citizen of the Galra Empire is on board with that,” Montgomery explains. “So they have a very fractured empire. It's basically a civil war within the Galra. And the Voltron coalition is just trying to work with Lotor, to regain as much peace within the universe as they can."

“And that's where we left things off," Dos Santos chimes in. "Lotor obviously still has more to be revealed, and I think that was a big sort of element of his personality that we kind of left hanging, that we want people to feel a little uneasy as to what exactly his plans are.”

In the meantime, Montgomery and Dos Santos just hope fans are having a fun time.

“I hope people really enjoy the upcoming season,” Montgomery says. “I know we're really proud of where it ends up. I think there's gonna be a lot of questions answered in these last seven episodes of this arc, and I hope it resonates with them on some level.”

“Yeah, agreed,” adds Dos Santos. “We're super stoked that it's happening. And we're really, really proud of this one. We're proud of them all, but this one, in particular, it's got a bunch of really cool stuff coming up.”