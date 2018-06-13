XENOBLADE CHRONICLES 2 Gets A Prequel Expansion Preview Video

In addition to that final story DLC, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is getting a challenge mode. Check out what guiding a group of legendary warriors will look like.

Nintendo began streaming a new trailer for the new story expansion for Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Switch game on Tuesday. The new expansion is titled Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna ~ The Golden Country. It will come out in September 14 for expansion pass holders, and physical edition on September 21.

Nintendo describes the new expansion:

"Guide a group of legendary warriors on a journey through the tragic history that doomed a kingdom and drove a hero down a dark path 500 years before the events of Xenoblade Chronicles 2. Defend yourself from Malos and his forces using all the fury of this refined battle system, allowing you to fight as both the artificial lifeforms known as Blades and their masters, the Drivers. The game shipped last December."





Tetsuya Takahashi returned as the game's executive director. The game features main character designs by Masatsugu Saitō (Expelled from Paradise, Cyborg 009 Call of Justice), as well as character designs by Tetsuya Nomura (Kingdom Hearts, Final Fantasy VII). Yasunori Mitsuda, ACE (Tomori Kudō, Chico), Kenji Hiramatsu, and Manami Kiyota returned from the first game to compose the game's music.