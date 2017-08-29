You Can Now Watch DEATH NOTE And BLEACH For Free On Pluto TV
The Death Note live adapation made its way onto Netflix last weekend, and with that a lot of people who have not seen the anime series are now curious about it. No need to use illegal means to binge watch the whole series, you can now do it for free with Pluto TV! Trailers for both Death Note and Bleach are available down below for your viewing along with a synopsis.
Pluto TV has teamed up with Viz Media to bring Death Note and Bleach onto its free watching line up. Hit the jump to find out all the details!
“Anime fans are some of the most passionate in the world,” Tom Ryan, CEO of Pluto TV. said in a recent statement. “Pluto TV aims to bring the best anime content to the widest possible audience, so we are excited to partner with VIZ Media to provide two of anime’s most popular series, completely for free, to our millions of viewers.”
If you want to watch Death Note, they will start airing during weekdays at 9:00 PM EST on Anime All Day Network. Here is the official trailer for the Omega Edition along with a synopsis.
Death Note Synopsis:
Light Yagami is an ace student with great prospects—and he’s bored out of his mind. But all that changes when he finds the Death Note, a notebook dropped by a rogue Shinigami death god. Any human whose name is written in the notebook dies, and Light has vowed to use the power of the Death Note to rid the world of evil. But will Light succeed in his noble goal, or will the Death Note turn him into the very thing he fights against?
If you are wanting to watch Bleach, they are airing on weekdays at 8:00 PM EST. Here is the official trailer for the Bleach Movie: Hell Verse with synopsis.
Bleach Movie: Hell Verse Synopsis
Hell a place where beings that have committed mortal sins during their lifetime are sent. It is a realm where even Soul Reapers are forbidden to interfere. When a group of vicious Sinners plots to escape from this eternal prison, they discover that Substitute Soul Reaper Ichigo Kurosaki is the key to their freedom. The Sinners launch an attack and in the process kidnap Ichigo's younger sister Yuzu and take her to Hell. With the help of a mysterious man named Kokuto, Ichigo and his friends must now travel into the depths of Hell to stop the Sinners and save Yuzu, unaware that their actions could bring Hell to the World of the Living.
